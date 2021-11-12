Previous
Bronco Off-Rodeo by bnrmartin
Roger took advantage of participating in Bronco’s Off-Roadeo and learned some new off-road driving techniques. We loved driving 30+ miles on BLM land and meeting other new Bronco owners.
12th November 2021 12th Nov 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
