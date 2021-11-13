Previous
Ducks vs. Cougars by bnrmartin
Photo 3605

Ducks vs. Cougars

We caught the UO and Washington State football game in our room while Zack enjoyed it with his friends in Autzen. Happy for another win!
13th November 2021 13th Nov 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
989% complete

