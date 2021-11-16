Previous
Feeding Frenzy by bnrmartin
Photo 3608

Feeding Frenzy

I opened the garage door to find our trees full of waxwings gorging themselves. Normally, they flush when I am around but they were too busy to care about me returning with my camera.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

