Thank You Gift by bnrmartin
Photo 3611

Thank You Gift

I haven't sent Sky a care package in a long time. I think she likes the earrings and tea we purchased at Made in Moab as a thank you for watching Dakota.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
990% complete

