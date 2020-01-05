Previous
Next
Feeling Really Poorly...... by boatman137
Photo 939

Feeling Really Poorly......

.....first hubby, now me !!
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sorry to hear this Shirley - there are some nasty flue viruses going around - I hope you both will feel well soon :)
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise