Photo 943
Sheltering Indoors.
The only Pelagonium I bothered to save this year.The others were years old and were so cheap to buy, but this one was such a lovely colour.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely colour indeed ! I still have a trough of red geraniums outside in a sheltered spot still in flower ( they survived last winter too !) but will have to cut them down after this winter and then see if they survive !
January 31st, 2020
