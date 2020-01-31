Previous
Sheltering Indoors. by boatman137
Photo 943

Sheltering Indoors.

The only Pelagonium I bothered to save this year.The others were years old and were so cheap to buy, but this one was such a lovely colour.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely colour indeed ! I still have a trough of red geraniums outside in a sheltered spot still in flower ( they survived last winter too !) but will have to cut them down after this winter and then see if they survive !
January 31st, 2020  
