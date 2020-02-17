Sign up
Photo 945
Nearly Spring.
Couldn't resist these at the checkout !
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
17th February 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nothing like a bunch of daffodils to brighten up the day, Shirley . Lovely in the blue and white jug !
February 17th, 2020
