Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 958
Our Friend....
Paul was my husband's loyal and close friend, from as far back as school days.
An exemplary Fire Service officer, both at home and abroad.
Passed away ten days ago, in a Marie Curie Hospice, after a twelve month battle against lung cancer, bravely fought.
During this present crisis,we nor his many friends and colleagues, are allowed to attend his cremation service, which is taking place today.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley B
@boatman137
958
photos
17
followers
5
following
262% complete
View this month »
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
GT-I9100P
Taken
26th March 2016 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close