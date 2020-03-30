Previous
Our Friend....
Our Friend....

Paul was my husband's loyal and close friend, from as far back as school days.

An exemplary Fire Service officer, both at home and abroad.

Passed away ten days ago, in a Marie Curie Hospice, after a twelve month battle against lung cancer, bravely fought.

During this present crisis,we nor his many friends and colleagues, are allowed to attend his cremation service, which is taking place today.
Shirley B

@boatman137
