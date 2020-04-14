Previous
Next
Our Wedding Anniversary..... by boatman137
Photo 968

Our Wedding Anniversary.....

....and beautifully sunny .
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Memories Shirley , and Congratulations to you both on your Wedding Anniversary - enjoy this beautiful sunny day
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise