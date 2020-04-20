Previous
Empty Again !! by boatman137
Photo 973

Empty Again !!

This jolly sunflower container was intended for fat balls, but it makes a good dispenser for Llama Wool. The birds love it as cosy bedding.
Have already filled it twice and nearly empty again.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
266% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture and a delightful idea to use your sunflower container as a bird bedding container - So much prettier than my terracotta apple .
April 20th, 2020  
