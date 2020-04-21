Previous
Topped Up and Ready To Go Again.... by boatman137
Photo 974

Topped Up and Ready To Go Again....

....the Great Tits and Blue Tits love this Llama Wool, and have already been back for some more.
The nights are still quite chilly, the sunshine is deceptive.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
