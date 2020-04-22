Previous
Bluebells from the Spinney..... by boatman137
Bluebells from the Spinney.....

......at the bottom of our garden.
Such a pretty place at this time of year. This week we have seen an Egret there, in the river and regularly have foxes passing through.
We are adjacent to a nature reserve.
Shirley B

@boatman137
