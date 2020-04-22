Sign up
Photo 975
Bluebells from the Spinney.....
......at the bottom of our garden.
Such a pretty place at this time of year. This week we have seen an Egret there, in the river and regularly have foxes passing through.
We are adjacent to a nature reserve.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
975
photos
18
followers
6
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
20th April 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
