Yesterday's Remembrance. by boatman137
Photo 992

Yesterday's Remembrance.

9th May 2020 9th May 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
271% complete

Sarah 🌸
Lovely! I expect you had a day recalling lots of memories yesterday 🇬🇧💕🤗
May 9th, 2020  
Waterfall & Angel
Beautiful display! Now, after all of yesterday's memories, time to look forward with renewed strength and optimism... Just what Churchill would gave wanted! 💪
May 9th, 2020  
