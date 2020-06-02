Previous
Next
Big and Bold...... by boatman137
Photo 1014

Big and Bold......

.....another variety of Geranium, name unknown, given to me by a friend.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one Shirley - is this true to its colour ,as it is very blue and the leaves also ! So good to have hardy plants in a summer like this !
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise