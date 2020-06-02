Sign up
Photo 1014
Big and Bold......
.....another variety of Geranium, name unknown, given to me by a friend.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one Shirley - is this true to its colour ,as it is very blue and the leaves also ! So good to have hardy plants in a summer like this !
June 2nd, 2020
