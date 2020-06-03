Previous
Deutsia yesterday....... by boatman137
Deutsia yesterday.......

.....attracting dozens of bees and two Tortoiseshell butterflies in the glorious sunshine.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
Waterfall & Angel
Nicely captured and great to see so many lovely butterflys around at the moment. Well captured and framed!
June 3rd, 2020  
