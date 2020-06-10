Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1020
Best Year Ever......
.....and look at number in class, 53.
But of course we all sat in rows of wooden desks. No getting up and wandering around the classroom. Definitely a different world.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley B
@boatman137
1020
photos
18
followers
6
following
279% complete
View this month »
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
10th June 2020 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Molly
I think there may be a return to, “Sitting in rows and no wandering around!” but definitely not 53 in the class!
You had a very good marks 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You had a very good marks 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼