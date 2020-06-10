Previous
Best Year Ever...... by boatman137
Best Year Ever......

.....and look at number in class, 53.
But of course we all sat in rows of wooden desks. No getting up and wandering around the classroom. Definitely a different world.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
Molly
I think there may be a return to, “Sitting in rows and no wandering around!” but definitely not 53 in the class!
You had a very good marks 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 10th, 2020  
