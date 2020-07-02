Previous
Such a surprise...... by boatman137
Such a surprise......

......I always think of Heleniums as flowers for Autumn, but ours have started blooming already.
They are one of my favourites and usually bloom over a few months, and add a splash of colour to the garden.
2nd July 2020

Shirley B

@boatman137
