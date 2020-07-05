Previous
An old picture.... by boatman137
Photo 1041

An old picture....

......taken three years ago !! Much too windy today to venture into the garden.
Everything looks exactly the same, except we have had hand rails fitted to help us down the steps.
Shirley B

