Floriferous Veronica...... by boatman137
Floriferous Veronica......

.......much loved by the bees.
A very strong variety which is a bit of a bully.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
ZambianLass
Very pretty
July 7th, 2020  
