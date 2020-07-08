Previous
Alchemilla...."Lady's Mantle" by boatman137
Alchemilla...."Lady's Mantle"

Photographed yesterday during a brief dry spell. So glad I did, as it's pouring down again now.

This plant is very generous and seeds itself everywhere. This one is in a shady spot on the rockery near the house.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

boatman137
