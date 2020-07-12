Previous
Photo 1048

When daughter Helen delivered our papers this morning, she took a picture of our new haircuts.
One of our younger daughters, Sarah had sorted those.
Although I had become quite fond of my "lockdown curls", washing them was becoming more challenging.
12th July 2020

Shirley B

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to meet you Shirley , and a beautiful and very professional hair cut . Mr M also looking happy with his hair cut !
July 12th, 2020  
Waterfall & Angel
Ahhh! Fabulous photo of you both! (Even though I say so myself!) Fav!
July 12th, 2020  
