Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1048
Our New Haircuts
When daughter Helen delivered our papers this morning, she took a picture of our new haircuts.
One of our younger daughters, Sarah had sorted those.
Although I had become quite fond of my "lockdown curls", washing them was becoming more challenging.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley B
@boatman137
1048
photos
18
followers
6
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th July 2020 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely to meet you Shirley , and a beautiful and very professional hair cut . Mr M also looking happy with his hair cut !
July 12th, 2020
Waterfall & Angel
Ahhh! Fabulous photo of you both! (Even though I say so myself!) Fav!
July 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close