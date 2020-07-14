Previous
Campanula latifolia by boatman137
Photo 1050

Campanula latifolia

Another flower photographed last week, when the rain had stopped briefly.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely old cottage garden favorite
July 14th, 2020  
