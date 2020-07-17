Previous
Next
Colourful.... by boatman137
Photo 1053

Colourful....

.....another of the "free gift" Pansies, which one had to grow from seed. Given away by M&S just before "lockdown".
We haven't been out shopping for four months now.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise