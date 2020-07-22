Previous
A Zany Year !! by boatman137
Photo 1058

With our very mixed up weather this year, the pink Japanese Anemone is beginning to flower much too early, and the blooms are small and wrinkled..
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
