Cadbury Sports & Social Club... by boatman137
Photo 1077

Cadbury Sports & Social Club...

.....just a short distance from where we live.
This happened around teatime yesterday. Such a shame, it had been there for 35 years. A much loved venue for wedding receptions and other events.It has been totally gutted.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
