Photo 1079
Before the Rain.....
....you should see them now !
Have not been too good recently in the heat, so still using pictures taken previously.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
*lynn
ace
pretty
August 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh I know the deviation caused by the storms I have deadhead ed mine ...They look rather
green !! now !
August 17th, 2020
