A Punnet of Damseens....
Photo 1082

A Punnet of Damseens....

...... these are are cross between Plums and Damsons. Lovely cooked with custard, but they do need a sprinkle of sugar.
Picked from the bottom of our garden by my dear husband.
22nd August 2020

Shirley B

@boatman137
