Photo 1091
Momentos....
.......including :-
Child's clay bubble pipe
Old dog tags for our lovely Alice and Bess
Spitfire Fund metal brooches 1940's
Miniature Woodbine packet 1940's
NFS Fire Service buttons 1940's
ARP badge 1940's
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
1091
photos
18
followers
6
following
298% complete
View this month »
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
4th September 2020 9:51pm
