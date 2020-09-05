Previous
Next
Momentos.... by boatman137
Photo 1091

Momentos....

.......including :-
Child's clay bubble pipe
Old dog tags for our lovely Alice and Bess
Spitfire Fund metal brooches 1940's
Miniature Woodbine packet 1940's
NFS Fire Service buttons 1940's
ARP badge 1940's
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise