Council Sponsored Graffiti.....
Council Sponsored Graffiti.....

......picture was taken on a brief outing to see the recent addition on our local high street.
These old shops are due for demolition, so the council have allowed this graffiti.
21st September 2020

Shirley B

boatman137
