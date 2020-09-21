Sign up
Photo 1103
Council Sponsored Graffiti.....
......picture was taken on a brief outing to see the recent addition on our local high street.
These old shops are due for demolition, so the council have allowed this graffiti.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Shirley B
@boatman137
1103
photos
18
followers
6
following
302% complete
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
Views
3
365
FinePix JV300
19th September 2020 8:27pm
