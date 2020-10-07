Previous
Young Harts Tongue Fern by boatman137
Young Harts Tongue Fern

Self set in wall. Amazing, as the seed from one nearby is as fine as dust. Must be carried by the wind.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
