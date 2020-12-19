Previous
Vaccination Information..... by boatman137
Photo 1152

Vaccination Information.....

....all you need to know.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased you and your hubby have had your 1st vaccination - three weeks till the second one and then hopefully a much better 2021 !
December 19th, 2020  
