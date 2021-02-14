Sign up
Photo 1181
Happy Valentine's Day
Nice hot pikelets, just right for this bitter cold day.
Greeting sent by our daughter.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture Shirley - I would love a pikelet or two on this cold morning . I love mine with a smear of home-made damson jam ! 9it was always a treat when I was a child at home !!
February 14th, 2021
