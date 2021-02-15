Previous
Failed Experiment !! by boatman137
Photo 1182

Failed Experiment !!

It's a nice sunny corner, so thought I would leave the geraniums (pelargoniums) in situ.....just laziness really. I usually replace them with Wallflowers in the winter.
As you can see, all but one have already succumbed to the cold. Not a good idea.
Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
Mine have succumbed to the same fate Shirley - even ones that have been outside for three to four years !!
February 15th, 2021  
