Photo 1182
Failed Experiment !!
It's a nice sunny corner, so thought I would leave the geraniums (pelargoniums) in situ.....just laziness really. I usually replace them with Wallflowers in the winter.
As you can see, all but one have already succumbed to the cold. Not a good idea.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
12th February 2021 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Mine have succumbed to the same fate Shirley - even ones that have been outside for three to four years !!
February 15th, 2021
