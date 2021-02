Childhood Memories

Acquired this large print after my Godmother had passed away. It was always something I wanted to see as a child, when paying her a visit.

The original was painted by Harold Copping in 1915, for the London Missionary Society. He was a British artist best known as an illustrator of Biblical scenes. He illustrated many books.

I think this picture was popular in Sunday Schools. It was called "The Hope of the World"