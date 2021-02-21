Sign up
Photo 1187
Tricky capture
Image inside a chunk of glass....an ornament, one of a set of three, with images inside the glass. Cannot imagine how they are made.
Tricky to photograph.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
21st February 2021 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
