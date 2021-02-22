Previous
Next
Huge Old Jug by boatman137
Photo 1188

Huge Old Jug

On my windowsill .....another junk shop find. From the good old days when I was able to rummage round the shops.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Molly
A lovely traditional jug - the gold catches the light beautifully.
February 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise