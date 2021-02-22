Sign up
Photo 1188
Huge Old Jug
On my windowsill .....another junk shop find. From the good old days when I was able to rummage round the shops.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
12
12
1
365
FinePix JV300
5th February 2021 4:52pm
Molly
A lovely traditional jug - the gold catches the light beautifully.
February 22nd, 2021
