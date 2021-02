More "Stuff""

The piece in the foreground is a real favourite of mine. Rescued from a junk shop (long gone) in Selly Oak. When purchased it had the the remnants of a half-smoked cigar rammed into the top of it. Such a shame, as it is a fine piece of Doulton.

The pot on the left with the lid, belonged to my mother in law. The lovely jug, with such an interesting pattern, was purchased at auction, and is as light as a feather...a very good indication of it's age.

I do so love my ceramics.