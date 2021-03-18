Previous
Next
Surviving on neglect. by boatman137
Photo 1212

Surviving on neglect.

They look like primroses, but they are pink.
I think they must be the result of a cross pollination with something, but they are so hardy and return every year.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise