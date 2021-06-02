Previous
Next
Red Valerian by boatman137
Photo 1287

Red Valerian

Can be invasive. The seeds are wind blown.
Seaside cliffs along the south coast have a profusion of this flower.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise