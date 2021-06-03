Previous
A tinge of blue. by boatman137
Photo 1288

A tinge of blue.

The result of cross-pollination. This sturdy new arrival, is an Aquilegia with a definite tinge of blue.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
