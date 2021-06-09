Previous
Pansy Seedlings (2) by boatman137
Photo 1294

Pansy Seedlings (2)

A few of them, transferred to their new pot on the terrace. Two other pots have the remainder.
Hoping for a good show, like last year.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
