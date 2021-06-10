Previous
Next
Campanula by boatman137
Photo 1295

Campanula

Rockery type, on wall, just beginning to flower. Lots of buds still to open.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise