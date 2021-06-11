Sign up
Photo 1296
New Arrivals
Our daughter arrived yesterday with new Pelargoniums for our tub in the front garden.
I had managed to kill off last years plants by leaving them out over winter. Shall not try that again.
11th June 2021
Shirley B
@boatman137
Album
