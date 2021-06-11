Previous
New Arrivals by boatman137
Photo 1296

New Arrivals

Our daughter arrived yesterday with new Pelargoniums for our tub in the front garden.
I had managed to kill off last years plants by leaving them out over winter. Shall not try that again.
Shirley B

@boatman137
