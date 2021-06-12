Previous
Next
Hardy Geranium "Johnsons Blue" by boatman137
Photo 1297

Hardy Geranium "Johnsons Blue"

Another of my hardy geraniums which have been with me for many years. So reliable, and well worth the initial expense.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to have so many of the old favourites in your garden , and there year after year , so much better than the artificial look of the annual bedding plants !!
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise