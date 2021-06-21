Previous
The Unkempt Look by boatman137
Photo 1306

The Unkempt Look

A very neglected look at the moment, after all the rain. We are waiting for the gardeners to come and trim the hedges.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
Phil Sandford ace
the mild wet weather is gving everything a growth spurt ..... especially the weeds
June 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not unkempt , Shirley - but the natural look ! - Everything has grown like mad after the recent shower of rain - my flower-beds are are an array of unknown plants/weed and I have no end of poppy plants growing after having non last year !
June 21st, 2021  
