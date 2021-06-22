Sign up
Photo 1307
Sisyrinchium
Likes the sunshine, but does well in most positions. Self seeds easily if allowed.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
1307
photos
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
17th June 2021 2:06pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - I have this one in the garden but had no idea of its name ! A small plant from a friend , and this year it is doing extremely well !
June 22nd, 2021
