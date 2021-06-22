Previous
Sisyrinchium by boatman137
Sisyrinchium

Likes the sunshine, but does well in most positions. Self seeds easily if allowed.
Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely - I have this one in the garden but had no idea of its name ! A small plant from a friend , and this year it is doing extremely well !
June 22nd, 2021  
