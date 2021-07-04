Previous
Through to the Semi-finals..... by boatman137
Photo 1318

Through to the Semi-finals.....

I'm not a huge football fan, except at these times. It was quite exciting.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
