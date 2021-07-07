Sign up
Photo 1321
Exploring the problem....
....hubby is convinced that the drain-away pie, under the brick paving, has collapsed. He was not happy until exploring the possibility.
So, removed the tub yesterday.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
