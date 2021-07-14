Previous
First this year.... by boatman137
Photo 1328

First this year....

....love these Heleniums. They seem to be flowering very early this year. Everything in the garden is rushing to flower, I don't know why !!
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
