Previous
Next
The Blues by boatman137
Photo 1335

The Blues

We are staying indoors today......it is so hot !!

These are some plastic flowers of my Mother's, together with some everlasting blue flowers from
our Anniversary bouquet in April.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise